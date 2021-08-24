Cancel
ER doctor hopes new children’s book will save lives

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Peter Chambers, who practices in both North and South Carolina, published a new book that he hopes will help to save lives at the beach. The children’s book, Beach Safety, stemmed from his passion for the water and his desire to prevent children from showing up in the ER from beach-related injuries.

