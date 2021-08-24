New discovery+ show to document April Kauffman murder case
One of the most high-profile murders in Atlantic County history will be featured next month in a three-part show on the streaming service discovery+. The 2012 murder of Linwood radio host and veterans advocate April Kauffman and subsequent investigation into her husband, James Kauffman, and former Pagans Motorcycle Club leader Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello will be detailed on the show, “Doctor’s Orders,” which premieres Sept. 3.pressofatlanticcity.com
