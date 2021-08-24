Business community presses Hochul to move quickly on congestion pricing
City businesses want newly minted Gov. Kathy Hochul to fast-track congestion pricing, saying a delay could cripple a Big Apple recovery. A diverse group of 29 companies and interest groups, including the Real Estate Board of New York, Uber, TechNYC and the Regional Plan Association, signed a letter to Hochul on Tuesday urging her to abbreviate the timeframe for the plan to reduce Manhattan traffic and raise money for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.www.crainsnewyork.com
