Business community presses Hochul to move quickly on congestion pricing

By Brian Pascus
Crain's New York Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity businesses want newly minted Gov. Kathy Hochul to fast-track congestion pricing, saying a delay could cripple a Big Apple recovery. A diverse group of 29 companies and interest groups, including the Real Estate Board of New York, Uber, TechNYC and the Regional Plan Association, signed a letter to Hochul on Tuesday urging her to abbreviate the timeframe for the plan to reduce Manhattan traffic and raise money for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

