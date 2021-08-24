You Can Hike to the Site of These Two Catskill Mountain Plane Crashes

This bizarre story could easily be an episode of a future Unsolved Mysteries. A mother and daughter from NYC visited Syracuse over the weekend to enjoy food, games, and attractions of the New York State Fair. But their weekend of amusement and fun turned cold and deadly when on Saturday night, the mom and her 15-year-old daughter became unnerved when they heard two loud "bangs" inside their hotel which they thought could be gunshots. A short time later, as they looked outside of their room overlooking the pool, they saw what appeared to be a dead body floating on the surface of the water. And that's exactly what it was.