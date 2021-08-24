Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catskill, NY

You Can Hike to the Site of These Two Catskill Mountain Plane Crashes

By Steve King
Posted by 
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hiking in Upstate New York is amazing. From "far as the eye can see" views from the high peaks to lush valleys covered with tall pines it's a hikers paradise. Some hikes are more interesting than others like when you hike to an abandoned summer resort, like the long-abandoned Catskills Overlook Mountain House or the mysterious Catskill Throne Room. Finding something long lost in the woods is pretty awesome. That's leads us to the Kaaterskill High Peak north trail that leads to not one, but two plane crash sites from the 1980s.

wgna.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
107.7 WGNA

107.7 WGNA

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.7 WGNA plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wgna.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Catskill, NY
Catskill, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Hiking Trail#Mountain#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Mom and Daughter Visiting NY State Fair Discover Body Floating in Hotel Pool

This bizarre story could easily be an episode of a future Unsolved Mysteries. A mother and daughter from NYC visited Syracuse over the weekend to enjoy food, games, and attractions of the New York State Fair. But their weekend of amusement and fun turned cold and deadly when on Saturday night, the mom and her 15-year-old daughter became unnerved when they heard two loud "bangs" inside their hotel which they thought could be gunshots. A short time later, as they looked outside of their room overlooking the pool, they saw what appeared to be a dead body floating on the surface of the water. And that's exactly what it was.
Cohoes, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Sly Foxes Live in Cohoes House & Stand Guard

It seems residents on a Cohoes street have new furry neighbors living in an abandoned house. The house has been vacant for some time with no one stirring until recently. They say that foxes have decided to call the property home with one neighbor, Ted Conlon, who even witnessed a fox near the windows and others laying in the sun on the roof.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Time to Try Glamping? Amazing Finger Lakes Vacation Awaits You

With a month left to Summer what will you do to make the most of it? I haven't gone camping in a long time but the sound of 'glamping' is appealing to me, especially after stumbling upon Scottland Yard Glamping near Ithaca, New York. Taking the lead from New York Upstate I decided to look deeper into this glamping experience.
Queensbury, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Great Escape Offers Discounted 2022 Season Passes to Current Pass Holders

Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury has had another season of ups and downs mostly because of the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This season started with mask requirements, guest capacity limits, and online reservations just to visit the park. Quickly, those requirements were dropped and it seemed like things were going to get back to normal for the area's rollercoaster attraction. Then came some staffing issues that forced Great Escape to close a few days a week and focus on a condensed schedule of open days to give guests the best experience. All in all Six Flags Great Escape has done a good job making the most of a difficult situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy