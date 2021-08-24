How The ZIP Code Influences Car Insurance Costs - New Guide

The cost of new car ownership in the United States is rising rapidly, according to a recent study conducted by the Automobile Association of America (AAA). According to the study, the average annual cost of new vehicle ownership is around $9,666, equivalent to $805.50 per month. AAA says the biggest contributing factor behind rising annual car ownership costs is depreciation, which accounts for 40 percent of all ownership expenses. Depreciation can be tricky for consumers to navigate, as it is a hidden cost of car ownership that isn’t fully realized until the owner turns around to sell the vehicle. It can also be hard to predict which cars will depreciate and which will hold onto the majority of their original MSRP.