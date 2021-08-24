The $10 Hair Tool All Curly Girls Need For A Frizz-Free Finish
Like many curly-haired girls, I have a dynamic relationship with my hair. Some days the curls spiral counterclockwise, forcing me to change my styling tactics. Other days the previous chemical damage (relaxers and Japanese hair straightening) overtakes them and alternates the pattern, and I’ll opt for a different concoction of products. Regardless of how my curls behave, over the years, my greatest trick to a good hair day (sans frizz and loads of shine) is drying my curls properly.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0