The $10 Hair Tool All Curly Girls Need For A Frizz-Free Finish

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. In the world of beauty, there are your “desert island products” — creams you always keep stocked and evangelize about over drinks with coworkers. Next, there are the “good to haves” — like those friends you call once a season when you really need someone to come with you to check out a new restaurant. And then, there are the “special occasion products.” They’re for Big Nights Only, back-of-the closet-heels kind of energy. Minimalist, they are not. My Big Night Products are typically a pinkish eyeshadow moment or the occasional brown liner. But the Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Lip Plump has me rethinking my strategy.