Real Madrid make £160m bid for Kylian Mbappe as PSG forward delays signing new contract

Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut Sunday when the heavy Ligue 1 favorites travel to Reims for Matchday 4. Saturday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said Messi will be in the squad for the game, which comes just before the international break where the Argentine will be with his country for World Cup qualifying. This might be one of our few chances to see Messi alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, with Mbappe potentially on his way to Real Madrid.