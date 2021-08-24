Cancel
Real Madrid make £160m bid for Kylian Mbappe as PSG forward delays signing new contract

By Luke Edwards
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid have made a bold attempt to sign France international Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain as the striker continues to delay signing a new contract. The sudden prospect of losing one of Europe’s most exciting young players would be a huge setback to PSG but it immediately sparked a mouth-watering suggestion the sale of Mbappe would allow the French club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus as his replacement.

