Real Madrid make £160m bid for Kylian Mbappe as PSG forward delays signing new contract
Real Madrid have made a bold attempt to sign France international Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain as the striker continues to delay signing a new contract. The sudden prospect of losing one of Europe’s most exciting young players would be a huge setback to PSG but it immediately sparked a mouth-watering suggestion the sale of Mbappe would allow the French club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus as his replacement.www.telegraph.co.uk
