The Whitecaps were coming into Sunday’s game as a team without a proper head coach. It was a time of questions and held breath, as there were many arguments about whether it was the players or the coach that was holding the team back from being a successful franchise in Major League Soccer. While that debate may rage on until the end of time, the players did enough to state their case in a 4-1 drubbing of Real Salt Lake. The Whitecaps played a dynamic high press style, that looked to get the most out of every player in every position.