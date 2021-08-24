🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Brandon McAnderson: Lucky to Have Lawrence

Episode 75. Brandon McAnderson: Lucky to Have Lawrence. Former Jayhawk fullback Brandon McAnderson is a fan favorite for many Kansas football fans. Not highly recruited out of high school, he became an essential piece in the 2008 Orange Bowl-winning team. McAnderson is Lawrence-born and Lawrence-made and has had football in his veins from the very beginning. McAnderson’s path to Kansas was always a dream for him. And when his dream came to a reality, he made the most of his opportunity. However, he never forgets the foundation for his football success. It’s rooted in a place that he still calls home.