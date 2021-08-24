Letter: Edina schools are in good hands with Allenburg
The Edina schools are definitely in good hands with Erica Allenburg as chair of the School Board. The district, having maintained a “AAA” bond rating, its “A+” rating by Niche and with 93% of the community considering our public schools “excellent” or “good,” Allenburg has skillfully and adeptly navigated the troubled, choppy and uncharted waters of COVID. In fact, within the years she has served as chair, we have seen the community’s favorable opinion of the board’s job performance increase by 10%.www.hometownsource.com
