Cooperstown, NY

Beautification contest winners announced

By Staff Report
 7 days ago

Jane Forbes Clark, president of The Clark Foundation, on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2021 Clark Foundation Cooperstown Beautification Contest. According to a media release, the contest, held annually since 1954, judges village residential and business properties on horticultural beautification efforts in three categories: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting; Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property As Seen From the Street; and Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets.

