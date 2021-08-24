Let’s keep Anchorage’s students safe. The science supports masks in schools.

Sometimes the best path is not the easiest. With school resuming in Anchorage, it is time to focus on the health and safety of our children and school personnel by protecting them from COVID-19. The Alaska Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics advocates for the universal masking policy implemented by the Anchorage School District. This and other COVID policies were carefully crafted by ASD using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The protocols suggested are derived from fact-based science and will allow our schools to remain open and for kids to continue to learn.