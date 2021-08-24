Bids on Asphalt Overlay for Town Streets

The Town of Angier is requesting bids for paving existing Town streets with a 1.5” overlay of SF 9.5 B surface mix. The Contractor is to furnish labor, materials, equipment and traffic control. This includes any manhole rings or valve boxes that need to be raised. In addition, the Contractor will be responsible for re-shaping the shoulders to include additional topsoil if required. The Contractor will also be responsible for providing a smooth transition from the re-surfaced roadway surface to all existing driveways.