Individual charged with breaking into thousands of iCloud accounts to try and find explicit photos of women
Apple bills iCloud as a safe place to store a user’s digital footprint, from documents to files to just about everything else that can be stored in the cloud. However, some folks out there in the wild will do just about anything to find personal, revealing photos of others. Like one man who has apparently broken into thousands of iCloud accounts on the hunt for explicit photos.www.idownloadblog.com
Comments / 0