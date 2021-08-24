Cancel
Spring Grove, MN

Spring Grove brings height and experience to volleyball court

By Lee Epps
Fillmore County Journal
 7 days ago

Spring Grove volleyball is coming off an 8-4 pandemic-shortened season, a third-place tie in the SEC East Division (5-4) and a summer tournament championship that included two wins over state-ranked teams. It is an experienced squad with the tallest Lion lineup that coach Kelsey Morken can recall in her 16 seasons as either a Lion player or area coach. Seven of 10 letter winners return, including both all-conference selections plus three-year starting setter Rachel Normann. The Lions open the 2021 season at home versus SEC rival Southland on Thursday, August 26.

fillmorecountyjournal.com

