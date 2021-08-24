Out for Inlander Restaurant Week 2021: Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar and Heritage Bar & Kitchen

TWIGS ($33) Spokane Valley: 14728 E. Indiana Ave. 509-290-5636. You won't leave Twigs hungry if you partake in their Inlander Restaurant Week three-course menu, even if you opt for one of the two cocktails offered in the dessert course instead of the donut. Ideally though, you can go with a friend so you can order both, since the donut was maybe the most memorable bite of the entire evening, offering the perfect balance of crisp, sugary dough and delicious caramel sauce.