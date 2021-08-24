Ostrander, MercyOne Elkader Ambulance team attend Field of Dreams game

JUST ONE MORE: The Cubs need to win either today or Tuesday to avoid their fewest-ever wins in August (6-24 in 1999). TEN-RUN CONUNDRUM: Friday night was the 11th game this season in which the Cubs scored 10 or more runs, but the team fell to 6-5 in those contests. The five defeats when scoring 10-plus runs are the team’s most in a season since at least 1901, surpassing the four such losses the team had in 1993 (that club was 12-4 when scoring 10 or more runs in a game).