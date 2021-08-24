Elkader Council forms task force for food trucks, debates Alliant agreement
The agenda at the most recent Elkader council meeting consisted of two hot-button issues: how to manage food trucks and the new Alliant Energy agreement. After some debate on the food trucks, and with the council reviewing feedback from a survey on the topic, council member Tony Hauber moved to create a task force to review the issue, with the purpose of writing an ordinance and bringing it back to the council.guttenbergpress.com
