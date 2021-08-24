DeSantis' insanity simply doesn't stop

The House Armed Services Committee abused daughters and granddaughters this week by voting that young women should be required to register for the military draft. Four Republicans joined committee Democrats in voting for this provision, already approved in a Senate vote, which should be seen as anathema. In doing so, they subject women to conscription into the horrors of war and, if captured in combat, the abject terror and indecent violations entailed in forcible rape — also with, of course, the possible result that no man can experience, that of pregnancy.