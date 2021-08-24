Cancel
DeSantis' insanity simply doesn't stop

The Day
 12 days ago

Florida Governor DeSantis continues to assail public school and health officials who differ with his peremptory order regarding masks for children in school. He boldly states that mandated masking violates the rights of parents, "... who know what is best for their children." I am curious as to how the process of copulation, fertilization and birthing on the part of any parent has somehow conferred medical knowledge and wisdom beyond that a professional health official attained through their education, training and experience.

www.theday.com

