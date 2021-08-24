The life you save could be your own
I am appalled at the people who refuse to be vaccinated. This pandemic is becoming more deadly than that of 1918-1920, which took 675,000 American lives. There were no vaccines, no ventilators or medications that would fight the disease. Vaccines have been developed over the last 100 years for various childhood diseases such as whooping cough, measles, mumps, etc. and other, more deadly, diseases such as diphtheria, smallpox, tetanus.www.theday.com
Comments / 0