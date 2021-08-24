McGregor’s two-year Main Street Sewer Project will start in 2022
McGregor’s estimated $9.5 million Main Street Sewer Project is slated to start in 2022 and be completed over a two-year period. The project, which is meant to address significant infiltration and inflow issues to the city’s aging sanitary sewer system, will include construction of a new lift station and force main on Front Street, as well as water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utility upgrades and a full re-construction of Main Street.guttenbergpress.com
