Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Motorcyclist Dies After Fiery Crash In Tarrant County

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWVTb_0bbkACkx00

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist died after crashing into a Kia that caught fire on August 23.

It happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Rendon New Hope Rd in south Tarrant County.

Crash investigators responded to the scene where both the car and motorcycle were burning. The investigation is on-going and additional details are not available at this time. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.

Comments / 0

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Tarrant County, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope#Accident#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Garland, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Police Arrest Gustavo Huerta Jr. For Intoxication Manslaughter After 2 Killed In Fiery Cash

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and a man is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fiery crash at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 5. The crash happened on westbound on Highway 66 between Dexham Rd. and E. Centerville Rd. Investigators believe one vehicle, a tan SUV driven by Gustavo Huerta Jr., rear-ended a maroon passenger car causing it to hit the concrete barrier, overturn, then crash and burn in a ditch. The two occupants in the maroon passenger car were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Houston, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Police: Four Shot Dead In Houston House That Was Set On Fire

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a Houston home. Police Chief Troy Finner says there weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene. The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. He says the dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range. He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.
Lake Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Armed Man Killed By Lake Worth Police Officer During Early Morning Traffic Stop

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after allegedly pulling a gun on a Lake Worth police officer on Sept. 3. It happened at 2 a.m. during a traffic stop. The driver and front side passenger got out of the car and took off running, but the back seat passenger allegedly remained and had a gun. The police chief said the officer had “no choice but to shoot.” The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity wasn’t released due to pending notification of next of kin.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Need Help Finding Daniel Fermin Martinez

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 26-year-old Daniel Fermin Martinez. He was last seen at 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 on-foot in the 100 block of Mt Hood Street. Daniel Fermin Martinez (credit: Dallas Police Dept.) He was wearing black low cut Air Force one shoes, blue jeans shorts, royal blue T-shirt and a silver necklace. Police said he’s Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes, is 5’07” and weighs 200 lbs. Martinez may be confused and in need of assistance, according to police. Call the police department at 911 or (214) 671.4268 and reference case number 159606-2021 if you know where he is.    
Montgomery County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘I’m Not Going Back To Prison,’ Homeowner Shoots, Kills Burglary Suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner shot and killed a 23-year-old man who he caught breaking into his car on Sept 2. in Montgomery County. Detectives said it happened in the 22700 block of Adrift Row Lane in Porter, Texas. The homeowner told them he received an alarm indicating motion in his driveway at 9 p.m. Upon going outside, he discovered the suspect inside his car. At gunpoint, the homeowner ordered the man to get out. But the suspect refused to comply with the homeowner’s instructions and said, “I’m not going back to prison.” Police said he then became uncooperative and aggressive. During the altercation, the homeowner discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of medical staff. The circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm are currently under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies including MCTXSheriff, Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and no further details are available at this time. Detectives have yet to release the suspect’s name pending next-of-kin notification.
Hurst, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Hurst Police Officer Shoots Person Armed With Knife

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Hurst Police officer shot someone armed with a knife Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 1. Police said it happened on Henson Drive near Billy Creek Drive. The officer who shot the individual had responded to a call in that area. Police said the person with the knife...

Comments / 0

Community Policy