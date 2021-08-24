Cancel
Tennessee State

Select Tennessee lawmakers want to have hearings on therapeutic treatment of COVID

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Republican senators from Tennessee are asking for a special hearing on the use of therapeutics for the treatment of the COVID virus. The subject came up during a recent session of the Senate Government Operations committee where two public speakers addressed alternatives to vaccines including ivermectin—a drug used in livestock to treat such things as ringworm and a suggestion that has been labeled as comical by the Food and Drug Administration.

