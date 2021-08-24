Cancel
Public Health

Chad’s former dictator Hissene Habre dies of COVID-19 at 79

By BABACAR DIONE
 7 days ago

DAKAR, Senegal — Chad’s former dictator Hissene Habre, the first former head of state to be convicted of crimes against humanity by an African court after his government was accused of killing 40,000 people, has died in Senegal. He was 79. Habre, whose case for years showcased Africa’s reluctance to...

Public SafetyThe Guardian

From hero of Hotel Rwanda to dissident facing life in prison

Before history began to be rewritten, the hotel manager and the rebel leader were hailed as heroes of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Paul Rusesabagina, whose story of sheltering Tutsis from machete-wielding Hutu militiamen was turned into the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda, visited the White House to receive the US presidential medal of freedom from George W Bush.
PoliticsVoice of America

Jailed Chadian President Habre Dies in Senegal

Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has died, Senegalese Justice Minister Malick Sall said Tuesday. He was 79. "Habre is in his Lord's hands," Sall told the television channel TFM. The Chadian consulate said he had...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Habre, disgraced former president of Chad, buried in Senegal

DAKAR, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Former Chad President Hissene Habre, who died this week while serving a life sentence for war crimes, was buried on Thursday in Senegal after a muted funeral in the car park of a half-built mosque littered with construction equipment. Habre ruled Chad from 1982 to...
ObituariesTelegraph

Hissène Habré, brutal former President of Chad found guilty of crimes against humanity – obituary

Hissène Habré, who has died aged 79, reportedly of Covid-19 while serving a prison sentence in Senegal, ruled the impoverished central African nation of Chad with an iron fist for eight years, from 1982 to 1990; his blood-soaked regime killed an estimated 40,000 people in secret prisons, tortured hundreds of thousands more and carried out ethnic cleansing against rival tribes.
AfricaInternational Business Times

Chad's Habre: Brutal Tyrant Who Was Jailed After Landmark Trial

Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who has died at the age of 79, was a brutal dictator under whose eight-year reign tens of thousands of people were executed, tortured or jailed. Sentenced to life after a landmark trial, Habre spent his final years as a prisoner in Senegal, where he...
AfricaBBC

Nigerian Igbo Jewish leader arrested with Israeli visitors freed

A leader of Nigeria's Jewish community, jailed for a month without charge after being arrested with three visitors from Israel, has been freed. Authorities suspected the visitors had links with a separatist group which had hailed their arrival in Nigeria. Lizben Agha, from the Igbo ethnic group, was released after...
Africawtvbam.com

Nigeria says killing of Muslim travellers was ‘prearranged’

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) – The killing of 23 people returning from a Muslim festival in Nigeria was a premeditated ambush for which suspects have already been arrested, authorities said on Sunday. Deadly violence is common around Africa’s most populous nation, with roads becoming particularly dangerous as armed attackers and kidnappers...
Middle Easttheintelligencer.com

Lawyers seek ICC probe into alleged war crimes in Yemen

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights lawyers representing hundreds of victims of Yemen's civil war are calling on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition during the devastating conflict. British lawyer Toby Cadman filed...
WorldRepublic

The Latest: Israel breaks daily case record from January

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Health Ministry reports that the country has set a new daily record for diagnosed coronavirus cases as the delta variant surges. The Israeli government registered 10,947 new cases on Monday, two days before 2.4 million students are scheduled to return to school this week. The country’s previous pandemic record of 10, 118 new cases was set on Jan. 18.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
WorldThe Jewish Press

100-Year-Old Nazi Guard Found Fit to Stand Trial, Helped Murder 3,518

According to the prosecutor’s office in Neuruppin, Germany, a 100-year-old former concentration camp guard has been found fit to stand trial in October for “knowingly and willingly” assisting in 3,518 murders at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945, Welt reported on Sunday. The accused, whose...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Public SafetyDaily Beast

British Embassy Staffer Arrested in Germany After Selling Secret Documents to Russia, Cops Say

A British embassy staffer has been detained in Germany after allegedly being caught selling documents to Russian intelligence agents. The man, who has only been identified as ‘David S,’ was arrested Tuesday after being trailed by both British and German authorities. German federal prosecutors described the man as a 57-year-old employee at the British Embassy in Germany’s capital, Berlin, and alleged that he received an unspecified amount of money to hand papers to Russia.

