Public Health

No end to COVID pandemic before spring 2022 – at the earliest: Dr. Fauci

By Tribune News Service
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not over just yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. won’t emerge from the COVID pandemic until next spring at the earliest. The world-renowned infectious disease expert predicted the coming months will remain very difficult, with high caseloads and deaths especially in places with low vaccination rates. “If we...

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
