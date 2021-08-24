Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyandanch, NY

Former Wyandanch High School Star Running Back Alonte Shipp Shot, Killed On Long Island

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQIuD_0bbk8lPn00

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A former Wyandanch High School star running back was gunned down on Long Island on Monday, leaving family and friends devastated and left to pick up the pieces just weeks before what would have been his 21st birthday

Vonteshia Napper wiped away tears as she shared with CBS2’s Thalia Perez memories of her younger brother, Alonte Shipp.

“Glad I got to spend the time I did with him. I’m glad he was with me the night they took him away from me,” she said.

Shipp was a sophomore at Hudson Valley Community College upstate, but he was known around Wyandanch as a star running back with NFL dreams.

At Wyandanch High School, friends gathered and held candles. A memorial was set up honoring the 20-year-old with candles spelling out his initials.

“He was just the best. I love my little brother, and I’m going to miss him. I’m truly going to miss him,” Napper said.

Shipp’s sister says her brother and a female friend were in front of the home at 61 Lake Drive just after 4:30 a.m. Monday when a gunman rolled up and opened fire.

She believes the gunman was the female friend’s jealous ex-boyfriend.

“He was a good kid. He didn’t deserve that,” said Lakiecha Sexton, Shipp’s mother.

This is the second tragedy for this family. They say in 2010, Shipp’s brother Tyler, who was 15 years old, was gunned down on the very same street. His killer is still on the loose.

“I don’t understand when you young people are going with these guns and taking lives and taking lives. When you take one life, you’re intervening in other people’s lives,” Sexton said.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandanch, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wyandanch, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Guns#Police#American Football#Wyandanch High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mamaroneck, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Exclusive: First Responders Rescue Teenager Stuck In An Open Drain Pipe In Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — First responders pulled off a daring rescue after a 13-year-old girl fell into an open drain pipe in Westchester County. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported, the incident happened Sunday in Mamaroneck during an event to help storm victims. Gabby Cifuentes said she and her sister were playing ball while their parents were in a nearby tent distributing essentials to families affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It happened within seconds. Gabby was trapped and everyone was scrambling to save her. READ MORE: Ida Impact: Families Rescued From Major Flooding In Mamaroneck, Schools Closed Thursday There were tense moments as first...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

17-Year-Old Dies At Sandy Hook Beach

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy died at a New Jersey beach Saturday. It happened at the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area. The National Parks Service says lifeguards, rangers and EMTs were sent to rescue three teenagers at Beach B. One 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two teens, another 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Monmouth Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown. The Parks Service says that beach does not have lifeguards and swimming is discouraged there.
North Bergen, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Grandmother, 3-Year-Old Grandson Critically Injured In North Bergen Hit-And-Run

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A grandmother and her young grandson are in critical condition after a hit-and-run in New Jersey. Prosecutors say the 56-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandson, who are both from Queens, were crossing Tonnelle Avenue and 46th Street in North Bergen when a car hit them and took off. It happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police say the victims are now fighting for their lives at Jersey City Medical Center. Investigators are looking for the driver, who was believed to have been in a mid-size sedan.
Passaic, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Aftermath: Search Continues In Passaic For Missing College Students Nidhi Rana, Ayush Rana

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fear is growing that two missing college students from Passaic may have been swept away in Wednesday’s flood waters. Nidhi Rana, who goes to Seton Hall, was with Ayush Rana, a student at Montclair State, when the storm hit Wednesday night. Search teams were out again Friday, scouring the area near the Passaic River for any sign of the pair. Nidhi Rana’s father was also there. He’s praying rescuers find his daughter while also worrying about his wife at home. “My wife, she’s not eating nothing. Very dangerous situation at home. Serious matter,” he said. The students were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River.
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Teenager Arrested In Connection To 2019 Stray Bullet Shooting Death Of 14-Year-Old Aamir Griffin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The teenager facing charges in the 2019 death of a 14-year-old boy in Queens was extradited to New York on Saturday. As he walked out of the 113th Precinct, Sean Brown said very little as he was escorted to a police vehicle. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the 18-year-old was extradited back to New York from California on Saturday. Aamir Griffin (credit: Griffin Family) Brown is accused in the murder of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin. He faces a charge of murder in the second degree. The news of the arrest reverberated at the Baisley Park Houses where Griffin lived in South Jamaica, Queens. “His...
Passaic, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Dive Crews Suspend Search In Passaic For Missing College Students Nidhi Rana, Ayush Rana

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dive crews in Passaic suspended the search for two missing college students believed to have been swept away in flood waters. Nidhi Rana, a Seton Hall student, and Ayush Rana, a Montclair State student, were together when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit. The students were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River. Search teams scoured the exact area Friday as the family desperately waiting for updates. “My wife, she’s not eating nothing. Very dangerous situation at home. Serious matter,” said Rana’s father.
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Rabbis From Long Island, Queens Urge Communities To Get COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of rabbis on Long Island and in Queens joined forces to urge their communities to get vaccinated. “We want to celebrate the yom tovim responsibly,” Rabbi Dr. Aaron Glatt says in the video before multiple rabbis say, “Get vaccinated now.” Just ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which begins Monday at sundown, 13 rabbis from the Five Towns and Far Rockaway released a new video encouraging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The nearly three-minute video was posted on social media on Monday with the goal to reach as many people as possible.
Glen Cove, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida Remnants Collapse Retaining Walls, Flood Homes With Sewage On Nassau County’s North Shore

GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some of the highest rain totals from the remnants of Ida on Long Island were on the North Shore of Nassau County. That’s where one police department’s phone lines were under water, retaining walls collapsed and homes were flooded with sewage. Long Island’s highest rain total was in Glen Cove, where streets looked like rivers and a downtown garage was deluged. “We received nine inches of rain from ten o’clock to two o’clock in the morning,” Nassau legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Everything we had in place didn’t stand a chance.” A mud slide behind a house in Sea Cliff...
Lloyd Harbor, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Ida On Long Island: 80-Foot Oak Falls On Lloyd Neck Home, Nearby Caumsett State Park Devastated

LLOYD HARBOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Ida‘s deluge walloped the North Shore peninsula of Long Island. Communities suffered severe damage when a possible tornado moved across water, toppling trees onto homes. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke to one couple that barely escaped with their lives. “That is where we were! In that bed, sound asleep. This thing came down. We were still sound asleep,” Peter Murphy said Thursday. Peter and his wife, Ginger, both 82 years old, never thought Hurricane Ida’s remnants would bring such wrath to their beloved Lloyd Neck community. “Anyway, we are happy to be alive,” Ginger Murphy said. An 80-foot oak fell on...
Berkeley Township, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Family, Friends Mourning Loss Of 19-Year-Old Keith Pinto, New Jersey Lifeguard Fatally Struck By Lightning

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — In New Jersey, the life of an ambitious young lifeguard was cut short by a lightning strike Monday. Pain and agony hung over South Seaside Park on Tuesday, as lifeguards huddled in sorrow and family members cried in despair. Their tears soaked the ground around 19-year-old Keith Pinto’s lifeguard stand. “We would drive together, drive home together. Go out to lunch together. We’d do pretty much everything together. So now it’s just crazy to see him not here anymore, especially in a way like that. It’s just heartbreaking,” Kevin Pinto, Keith’s twin brother, told CBS2’s Christina Fan. The two...
Bergen County, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Ida In New Jersey: From Lodi To Saddle Brook To Ridgewood, Bergen County An Absolute Disaster

LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bergen County is under a state of emergency as residents were hit hard by flooding and downed trees caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. As the sun rose Thursday, so did the water. Many homes in Lodi took on a devastating amount of water from Wednesday night’s storm. Entire chunks of the city are under several feet of water, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. “And pretty soon, all their belongings will be on the curb. And we see their whole life on the curb. It’s heartbreaking,” said Karen Viscana, the former mayor of Lodi. Viscana said many of the...
MLBPosted by
CBS New York

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested On DWI Charge In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested and charged with drunk driving early Tuesday morning in Westchester County. According to White Plains police, an officer noticed a driver asleep in a 2018 Toyota Highlander shortly after 4:15 a.m. near Fisher Avenue and South Lexington — close to police headquarters. After conducting a field sobriety test, the officer determined the driver was under the influence. He allegedly refused to submit a blood sample or blow into the BAC meter, and was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated. “We were surprised and deeply disappointed...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Suffolk County Issues Stern Warning To Motorists: Stop For School Buses Or You Could Be Hit With Hefty Fine

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s back to school and than means school buses are back on our roads. And this year, motorists will get more than a reminder about school bus safety — they could get fines as well, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday. READ MORE: School Bus Drivers Needed Across Tri-State Area, But Companies Say Every Student Will Have A Ride Recently, there was a heart-stopping close call in Brentwood. A child was caught on camera nearly being hit by a driver that illegally passed a stopped school bus. Most school buses in Suffolk County are now equipped with cameras on their stop sign...
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

NYPD Officers Use Night Vision Goggles, Thermal Imaging To Find Missing Boy With Autism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens used night vision goggles and a thermal imaging camera to help find a missing boy with autism. NYPD Aviation officers responded to a 911 call about a missing person inside Jacob Riis Park just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Park police had been alerted by the 14-year-old boy’s mother that he was missing in the park. Great job by NYPD Aviation, early this morning using night vision goggles & a thermal imaging camera they successfully located a missing 14 year old autistic child. The uninjured boy was found in the water in Riis Park and quickly reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/dBSZBDap0y — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 31, 2021 About 10 minutes later, he was found in the water and reunited with his mom. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy