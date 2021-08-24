New Toys: Eastwest Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition
Opus Edition expands EW’s Hollywood Orchestra with new recordings, re-programmed original content, and powerful new features made possible by way of the new OPUS engine/player. The new GUI is clean and easy to navigate and the sounds are updated to sound more modern and open. Opus is faster and features individual instrument downloads, playing instruments while they’re still loading, and new effects for the mixer page. There is complete customization for each instrument.www.musicconnection.com
