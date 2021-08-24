Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

New Toys: Eastwest Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition

By Barry Rudolph
musicconnection.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpus Edition expands EW’s Hollywood Orchestra with new recordings, re-programmed original content, and powerful new features made possible by way of the new OPUS engine/player. The new GUI is clean and easy to navigate and the sounds are updated to sound more modern and open. Opus is faster and features individual instrument downloads, playing instruments while they’re still loading, and new effects for the mixer page. There is complete customization for each instrument.

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Hollywood Strings#Hollywood Brass#Hollywood Orchestrator#Opus#Eastwest#Composercloud Plus#Hollywood Opus Edition
Related
MusicSlipped Disc

Musician slams pitiful orchestra fees in live festival broadcast

The Austrian rock musician Alexander Köck popped up on camera at a televised concert to denonouce the pitiful fees paid to orchestral performers by the public broadcaster ORF. At the ‘100 Years of Burgenland’ event, Alexander Köck of the Cari Cari band said: ‘I would like to thank everyone, but...
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Lucca DL

Lucca DL represents outsiders on “Life of an Immigrant.” “When I’m back in Brazil, I don’t feel Latin enough,” is an interesting theme, presented over Spanish horns and guitar. The statement “I watch soccer” and his mentions of using “WhatsApp” are less compelling, and the chorus is not much deeper than repeating the song title. Similar shallow repetition exists in “Respect” (“Show me some respect”), though the verses pour like diary entries. “NYU Cypher” is the most polished, recruiting Morghen Kennedy and Meade Morrison as guest vocalists, who both shine on the track. Lucca DL shows off his fast flow with sharp, aggressive lyrics and witty jabs at his own plight.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

NEW TO YOUTUBE | VC Young Artist Cellist Gabriel Martins Arranges Bach's Chaconne For Cello

For VC Young Artist Gabriel Martins, Bach’s music is what he truly feels connected to and is what allows him to hold onto his musical voice. “I have recently been working on arrangements of all of Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas for Violin Solo,” Martins told The Violin Channel. “Earlier this year I completed the G minor Sonata, and the Chaconne was my summer project.”
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | VC Artist Cellist Kian Soltani's New Feature on All-Debussy CD

This all-Debusy album brings together live performances and recorded works from 2018 and includes the rarely-performed “Fantaisie” for piano and orchestra. “On this particular recording, I played Debussy's Cello Sonata with Daniel Barenboim," VC Artist Kian Soltani told The Violin Channel. “The sonata is a live performance from June 3,...
Delta, COMontrose Daily Press

Youth orchestra welcomes new season with auditions

After a challenging year due to COVID, the Valley Youth Orchestra is looking ahead to building up its membership and its upcoming concerts. The VYO will host auditions for violin, viola, cello and bass from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Delta Family Center, 401 E. 10th St., Delta. Auditions are meant to be “kid-friendly” with students signing up for 10-minute slots. They are asked to play a piece they have been working on and are asked to play a piece they are not familiar with to show their ability to sight read.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Announces New COVID-19 Entry Policy

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or a negative test for any indoor concerts, they announced Friday. The new policy takes effect September 17. The Symphony is returning to full capacity at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for their upcoming season and already requires...
MusicSlipped Disc

Bramwell Tovey has a new orchestra

The popular British conductor, 68, has struggled with health issues over the past couple of years while serving as principal conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra and principal guest in Quebec. But his appetite and energy have clearly bounced back. He has just been named music director of the Sarasota...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Studio Mix: September 2021

LCD Soundsystem offshoot Museum Of Love has released its first new album in seven years, Life of Mammals. The project consists of Pat Mahoney, co-founder and drummer of LCD Soundsystem, and Dennis McNany, known for his production work as Jee Day. The album was produced/recorded between Mahoney’s LCD touring commitments and was mixed by LCD frontman James Murphy.
Madison, NJbaristanet.com

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra To Perform at Giralda 2021 Music Festival

Enjoy the beauty of a performance by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra while relaxing on the lush grounds of the Giralda Farms Corporate Park, (the former Dodge Estate). There will be plenty to see and do, with children’s activities and an art show and sale. Morris Arts’ traditional creative picnic contest will return with prizes awarded to the most inventive picnics that day. This will mark Morris Arts’ 37th Giralda Music & Arts Festival – and the return of a much treasured tradition in the area.
New York City, NYmusicconnection.com

Livestream Review: Moonglow

Players: Jonathan Finkelman, guitar; Ellen Weiss, vocals, percussion. Material: Moonglow are billed as a jazz duo, but it’s a designation more about style than repertoire. The material crosses over several genres and various eras. Kicking off the set with Laura Nyro’s “Rhythm And Blues,” they move on to “Fever,” and then surprise us with a version of “To Sir With Love.” Some other gems include, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Proud Mary,” “Woodstock,” (one of Weiss’ best moments), to Carole King’s “I Feel The Earth Move.” Weiss even throws in one of her originals, “Find Your Way To The World.” What’s notable is the duo doesn’t attempt to mimic the artist who first gave us the song, or the period from which it came, but puts their own stamp on each one.
Clinton, NYRomesentinel.com

Clinton Symphony Orchestra announces new music director

CLINTON — Clinton Symphony Orchestra of the Mohawk Valley has announced the appointment of its new music director, Octavio Más-Arocas. An award-winner conductor, Más-Arocas is also Director of Orchestras and Professor of Orchestral Conducting at Michigan State University College of Music, serves as Music Director and Conductor of the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra in Ohio, is Principal Conductor of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra in Michigan, and is Conductor-in-Residence at the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in California.
Musicmusicconnection.com

BMI to Host 'How I Wrote That Song' at Latin Music Week

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) will present its signature panel “How I Wrote That Song” at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week at the Faena Forum in Miami on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The panelists will include an all-female roster featuring Latin GRAMMY award-winning songstress Ana Bárbara, up-and-coming Mexican sensation Ivonne Galaz, Latin GRAMMY-nominated rising star Lupita Infante and one of Billboard’s “Latin Artists to Watch” Adriana Ríos. BMI’s Director of Creative, Latin, Teresa Romo will moderate the conversation as the panelists discuss their success and opportunities for women songwriters in the regional Mexican genre.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Orchestra Names New Music Director

Sarasota Orchestra has announced the appointment of its next music director: internationally renowned conductor Bramwell Tovey. The British-born Tovey, who was already scheduled to lead the orchestra’s season-closing Masterworks concerts in April 2022, begins his role as music director designate Sept. 1, prior to assuming the title of music director in the fall of 2022 for the following four seasons.
Rock Musicmusicconnection.com

Live Review: Death Pesos

Players: Larry Frisoli, bass, lead vocals; Pete Schluter, guitar, vocals; Tony DePasquale, drums. Material: As heavy metal has evolved, the genre has gotten progressively darker and sludgier. It seems the style’s rock and roll roots have been lost forever. Declaring themselves a power trio, Death Pesos aim to shift this trend by replacing grim seriousness with fun and groove. Chugging rhythms are laced with guitar eruptions that deliver perpetual goose bumps. Death Pesos wouldn’t feel out of place alongside many hard-driving classic rockers, such as Canned Heat.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Artist to Artist: Speak the Language of Music

I am fortunate to have held a place in the Top 10 on the World Indie Charts with my single “Hug A Million Times” this past summer. As a full-time professional singer, besides taking good care of my vocal health, I attribute a lot of my success to being able to speak the same language as my band. Here are some tips to understanding music as a language that have helped me over the years:
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

The Cleveland Orchestra Brings Hollywood to Blossom Through Music

The Cleveland Orchestra goes pops this weekend, for “Hollywood Under the Stars,” two nights of familiar tunes from blockbuster movies. The concerts will focus on the work of prolific, seven-decade Hollywood film composer John Williams, which includes as E.T., Starwars, Superman, and the Harry Potter films, for which he scored music that evokes the drama, pathos and beauty of those movies.
New Bedford, MASouth Coast Today

New Bedford Symphony Orchestra's season features guest soloists, music of the great masters

NEW BEDFORD — The NBSO is thrilled to invite audiences back to the historic Zeiterion Performing Arts Center as they embark on their 2021-2022 musical voyage! The season offers a lineup of star soloists — Karen Gomyo, Vadim Gluzman, Pinchas Zukerman, Amanda Forsyth, and Mikaela Bennett — and features the music of the great masters of the past, such as Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Berlioz, Sibelius, Respighi, Gershwin, and Ellington. The masters of our time, Adolphus Hailstork, Jesse Montgomery, Clarice Assad, Derrick Skye, and NBSO principal trumpet, Andrew Sorg are also featured.
digboston.com

15th anniversary Films at the Gate Festival

The festival highlights stories and work of Asian immigrant and Asian American filmmakers and artists. Join ACDC and the Chinatown community for the 15th Anniversary of our Films at the Gate Festival! As usual, the festival is free and open to community members of all ages and backgrounds. The event will be held August 27-29, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on each day.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Be A Featured Artist in the Mastering/College Radio Issue

The October issue of Music Connection Magazine will highlight Annual Guides to Mastering Studios and College Radio Stations, including promo, labels, engineers, marketing and media relations. As a special opportunity, musicians, producers, educators and professionals can be featured artists in the print and online editions of the upcoming issue. Act...
Musicthebrag.com

Dave Grohl recalls his introduction to punk music in new memoir excerpt

Dave Grohl will unveil his memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5th via Dey Street Books. The Storyteller was inspired by writing he penned for his Dave’s True Stories Instagram account, which he started during the thick of the COVID lockdown last year. “There is a common thread that runs throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy