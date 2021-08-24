Cancel
Premier League

Kean sent off in latest low point in Everton career

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoise Kean’s Everton career just cannot get going. The Italy striker made his first start of the season in an English League Cup second-round match at second-tier Huddersfield and was sent off after getting involved in a scuffle in the 59th minute. Kean had already had a goal disallowed in the first half and didn’t protest against the red card as he walked straight off the field and down the tunnel. Everton still won 2-1. Kean is starting his third season at Everton. He was mainly used as a substitute in his first year and spent most of last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain. Six other Premier League teams beat lower-league opposition.

fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea and Liverpool both miss chance to top Premier League after battling draw

Ten-man Chelsea held on for a battling 1-1 draw at Liverpool as both sides missed the chance to go top of the Premier League. Kai Havertz headed Chelsea into the lead and, after visiting defender Reece James had been sent off for handball shortly before half-time, Mohamed Salah converted the subsequent penalty.

