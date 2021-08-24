Memorial Honoring Pennsylvanians Lost To Guns Temporarily Set Up At Independence Mall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A temporary memorial to honor Pennsylvanians lost to guns has been set up on Independence Mall. Chopper 3 was over the memorial on the People’s Plaza where 1,700 vases are filled with flowers.

They honor the estimated 1,700 people who died by guns last year, including homicide and suicide.

The memorial was arranged with former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

In 2011, she survived being shot in the head when a mass shooter killed six people.

Giffords said stopping shooting deaths takes the “courage of new ideas.”

“Democrats, Republicans, everyone, we must never stop fighting. Fight, fight, fight. Be bold, be courageous, the nation is counting on you.” Gifford said.

The group says the death toll from guns in Pennsylvania last year was 10% above the previous year.