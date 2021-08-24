Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

What Is the Process For Afghan Refugees Coming To Delaware Valley And Who Will Be Helping?

By Alecia Reid
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQ1Bn_0bbk5wlv00

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Delaware Valley is prepared to welcome some of the Afghan refugees who are being evacuated and CBS3 has an update on how the process works and who will be helping. CBS3 asked everyone, including the White House, exactly how many Afghan refugees we can expect in the Delaware Valley.

But, officials would not be specific. They did say one of our local military bases ad local resettlement partners here are already at work.

The evacuation of thousands of Afghans to the United States continued Tuesday.

At last check, officials said the U.S. has relocated nearly 64,000 Afghans from Kabul since July.

The military has set up processing for some refugees at four bases, in Wisconsin, Texas, Virginia and at New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.

CBS3 is told sites at these bases could potentially house 25,000 people in total across all of the bases, but that number could change.

For the refugees flying into Fort Dix, the Department of Human Services connects them to refugee resettlement organizations like HIAS or Nationalities Service Center , that work to get them settled here in Philadelphia.

“We communicate with landlords, get them settled in,” Antonia Moffa, with the Nationalities Service Center, said. “We provide household goods, furniture, food, hygiene products, anything they’ll need to get set up then we provide job readiness training, English classes.”

Officials tell CBS3 that evacuees who are American citizens, or green card holders, are not required to stop at military bases and some of them are already on their way to destinations including Philadelphia.

The Nationalities Service Center says one family arrived in our area on Monday and they expect others in the days to come.

Locals can also volunteer their time. Click here to find out how.

Comments / 25

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Government
State
Wisconsin State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Delaware, NJ
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Dix, NJ
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Delaware Valley#Military Bases#The White House#Afghans#Whitehouse#Hias#English#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Washington Post

Wisconsin towns await influx of Afghans — and wonder what it will mean

SPARTA, Wis. — Fort McCoy's Facebook page lit up in the hours after officials there announced that thousands of Afghan refugees would be coming to the Army base. In an instant, the website turned into an impromptu public forum as news spread that the largest airlift in U.S. history would affect a pair of blue-collar communities in western Wisconsin.
fox4news.com

Groups helping Afghan refugees who are arriving in North Texas get settled

DFW Refugee Outreach Services is helping 35 families from Afghanistan who’ve arrived during the past two weeks, and more are coming. One refugee who arrived in North Texas said he helped save thousands of lives working alongside U.S. special forces. He’s now hoping the U.S. can save the lives of...
Indiana StateHerald Times

Governor, guard address possibility of Afghan refugees coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, Indiana officials began to address a recent rumor that the state could host perhaps thousands of Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury, a training facility near Edinburgh. While neither denying nor confirming the possibility, Jeff Lowry, master sergeant at the public affairs office of the Indiana National...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Dozens of unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated to the United States

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - About three dozen unaccompanied Afghan children have been placed in U.S. government custody after being evacuated from Afghanistan during the hurried U.S. withdrawal in recent weeks, U.S. officials told Reuters. The children arrived at the Kabul airport without a parent or legal guardian and were...
Virginia StateWJLA

Marine Corps base in Virginia prepares to house Afghan refugees

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Some Afghan refugees arriving in Virginia will be temporarily housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico. According to a Facebook post from the base on Saturday, Marines are cleaning the facility before the arrival of Afghan refugees. This is part of Operation Allies Refuge --...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Emphasizing the Need to Protect New Jersey Residents From Possible Terrorists State Senators Call on NJ Homeland Security to Vet Incoming Afghan Refugees

Trenton NJ, almost 10,000 Afghan refugees fleeing the turmoil in their homeland will be coming to New Jersey, and Senate Republicans are calling on New Jersey’s Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness to ensure they are thoroughly vetted. Senators Robert Singer, Chris Connors, Jim Holzapfel, Sam Thompson and Declan O’Scanlon...
Indiana StateWIBC.com

As Afghan Refugees Reach U.S., Holcomb Says Indiana “Here to Help,” but Needs Answers From Feds

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb says Indiana is willing to serve as a temporary home for Afghan refugees, but needs more answers from the Biden administration. Camp Atterbury shot down rumors it’s already been tapped to receive Afghans. But Holcomb says Afghans who assisted American troops during the 20-year war laid their lives on the line, and helped prevent another terror attack on U.S. soil. He says the U.S. has a responsibility now to help them in turn, and says Indiana will step up — but says he first needs answers he hasn’t gotten.
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS News

How to help Afghan refugees: 3 organizations providing housing, transportation and other necessities

Since the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan earlier this month, organizations across the globe have worked to address the country's growing humanitarian emergency. As the U.S. scrambles to evacuate American citizens and its allies, Defense Department officials said the U.S. will make space for up to 22,000 Afghan refugees on its military bases, but that capacity can be expanded if needed.
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Half of American Military Bases Processing Afghan Refugees Are in Virginia

After the Department of Defense granted approval for two more Virginia military facilities to process Afghan refugees, half of the total number of refugee resettlement facilities in the United States will be located in the Commonwealth. “The Department of Defense has authorized two additional military installations in Virginia to house...
Immigrationnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Task Force Created by Governor Murphy to Help Afghan Refugees in NJ

Governor Murphy created a Task Force to help with the Afghanistan Refugees that will report directly to the Governor. “As Afghan refugees arrive at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, we must act to ensure that the state is prepared to adequately receive and assist these individuals that courageously assisted our country in the War on Terror,” said Governor Murphy.
Posted by
CBS Philly

Around 26 Afghan Refugees Settled In Philadelphia Metro Area So Far

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are currently 26 Afghan refugees settled in the Philadelphia metro area, with more on the way, according to HIAS Philadelphia. The organization confirmed the number to CBS3, saying they do not know the total number expected to arrive in the city. HIAS said Thursday night a flight with refugees is scheduled to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport sometime Friday. All refugees will be processed at military bases before being settled within the city. Refugees are also arriving in other parts of the tri-state area. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst received their first group of at-risk Afghans on Wednesday. A spokesperson told CBS3 more have arrived since then, but a number was not given. More arrivals are expected at the Burlington County base in the coming days. Eyewitness News has also reached out to the Nationalities Service Center for their refugee numbers.
Washington StateKUOW

Washington preparing for surge of Afghan refugees in coming weeks

More than 100 Afghan refugees have arrived in Washington state since July. Officials are anticipating another wave in the weeks ahead. Since 2010, Washington has welcomed more than 30,000 refugees, according to the State Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance. More than 4,100 of them are Afghans who’ve been granted Special Immigrant Visas for their role in US missions.
Fairfax County, VAFairfax Times

Afghan refugees are being temporarily housed at the Dulles Expo Center

The Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly sees thousands of people come through its doors each year for events like the D.C. Flea and Antique Market, the Home and Remodeling Show and the Nation’s Gun Show. But now, the 130,000 square foot conference center is being used for a much different purpose as it hosts Afghan refugees who are fleeing their home nation after the U.S. military departed and the Taliban seized control.

Comments / 25

Community Policy