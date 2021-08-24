Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers’ King moving forward after rough end to 2020 season

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Kevin King stayed with the Green Bay Packers rather than leaving via free agency after ending his 2020 season with a disappointing performance in the NFC championship game. King has been battling back from a hamstring injury while competing with first-round draft pick Eric Stokes this preseason. King says there’s no place he’d rather be, regardless of the challenges of the recent past and the present.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#Nfc Championship Game#American Football#Ap#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

Wide receiver Devin Funchess first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, but didn’t play for them that year. Despite re-signing for a second season in Titletown, his time with the team is now officially over. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Funchess has been released off injured reserve...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLwsau.com

Packers Make Roster Moves

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers are making roster moves ahead of mandatory cut downs today. Green Bay has sent cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to Houston for a seventh-round pick. Green Bay has also released linebacker Kamal Martin and tight end Daniel Crawford. Martin was expected to be...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Matt LaFleur sounds borderline unhappy with Jordan Love

After a shaky showing in the preseason finale, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded unhappy with Jordan Love. The Green Bay Packers pushed Aaron Rodgers into a higher level of discontent by trading up for Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft. The reigning league MVP has been open in his opinion that his showing last year derailed the team’s plan to replace him with Love heading into this year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Jordan Love Picking Up 1 Bad Habit From Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers can make throws that 99-percent of NFL quarterbacks, even many great ones, can’t pull off. His potential heir apparently Jordan Love has an impressive arm of his own, but it sounds like he may need to play within himself a bit more. Rodgers was understandably absent for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
NFLYardbarker

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur opens up about Jordan Love's progress

Jordan Love was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The front office made the bold choice with one clear objective in mind: ensuring that the former Utah State standout would serve as their heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers did not...
WSAW

Packers place Funchess on injured reserve, ending his season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed wide receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. The move means Funchess can not play for the Packers this season, although he could suit up for another team if released by Green Bay. Funchess was carted off...
Posted by
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers news: Packers QB details plan for future with Green Bay

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is "100% all in" ahead of the 2021 season, but his long-term future with the franchise remains murky at best and the reigning NFL MVP is unwilling to go further in discussions — at least at this time. Rodgers' contract situation in Green Bay is cut and dry after the 2021 season. He can stay with the Packers and potentially sign an extension or ask to be traded. Green Bay will not release Rodgers and if he plays next season for the franchise without a new deal, he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 campaign, according to NBC's Peter King.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Are Keeping A Secret Before Their Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a notable roster decision a secret ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay has yet to reveal its starting offensive line for the season opener. And the Packers will be keeping that decision a secret before Week 1.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Predicting last 5 in, first 5 out of final 53-man roster

Following the Green Bay Packers‘ 0-3 preseason–games they didn’t really care about winning or losing–they have a number of difficult decisions to make about their final roster. The majority of the roster spots are already decided, with only about six or seven up in the air following Green Bay’s preseason...

Comments / 0

Community Policy