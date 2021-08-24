Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council Members Turn To Chester On How To Get Handle On Rising Gun Violence

By Joe Holden
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAAbC_0bbk5G8l00

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Fighting gun violence in Delaware County. Philadelphia City Council members met with Chester officials Tuesday to discuss a gun violence reduction program.

The numbers for crime in Chester are good enough that it warranted a Philadelphia City Council road trip on Tuesday.

Inside a Chester union hall on Tuesday, Philadelphia City Council members turned to Chester City officials and Delaware County prosecutors for advice.

While gun violence explodes in Philadelphia, there are silver linings in Chester. Homicide rates are down by more than half year over year.

Philadelphia leaders apparently think Chester law enforcement is on to something with how dramatically crime has dropped in the city a dozen miles to the south. The word partnership — between police, the DA’s office and elected officials — came up repeatedly.

“The bottom line is people have to work together, for real, not just in a public conversation,” Council President Darrell Clarke said. “To be able to get the parties, particularly on the law enforcement side, in the same room. I don’t know what’s going on in those meetings, I’m told they are having those meetings. But we have to figure this out, this is unacceptable.”

Members of the press were allowed in toward the end of the meeting. Sources inside said there wasn’t much finger pointing during their closed-door session about why Philadelphia is experiencing an historic surge in deadly gun violence.

Neither Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner or Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were in attendance.

Clarke said they weren’t invited, explaining councilmembers were making their own inquiries as elected officials into what’s working in Chester.

“If we can’t work together and I mean everybody work together, in public, in private, we’re not going to achieve what they’ve achieved down here in Chester,” Clarke said.

After a half dozen questions on why other important officials weren’t at the meeting, Delaware County District Jack Stollsteimer interjected and said he’s waiting for Krasner’s call to discuss what has worked in Chester.

“We’re seeing great results,” Stollsteimer said. “I’ve never heard from anybody from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, I’ve never received a return phone call from the district attorney on any issue I’ve tried to call him about. If he wants to find out about how this is working, I have a phone. I’m in my office almost every day. He can reach me back at the number I’ve left him.”

A spokesperson with Krasner’s office said they’ve never received a phone call from Stollsteimer and added that had Krasner been invited, he would have gladly attended.

A spokesperson for the police commissioner said Outlaw found out Monday about the meeting but wasn’t invited.

Comments / 1

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia City Council#Police#Cbs#Delco#Philly#Da
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Local Lawmaker Calls On Landlords To Help Afghan Families Settle In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Afghan evacuees have arrived in Philadelphia and are in need of help and a place to live. A local representative is calling on area landlords to help. Many of these Afghan families arriving here in Philadelphia are helpless, but relief is on its way. There’s now an opportunity for them to call Northeast Philadelphia home. Philadelphia International Airport is the first stop for many Afghan evacuees. “Imagine coming in, you don’t have a job, you don’t have family, you don’t have financial support,” Pennsylvania State Rep. Jared Solomon said. But where do they go from there? “If you are a landlord...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot In Head In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the head in West Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at South 62nd and Chestnut Streets. Police found a man shot in the face and rushed him to the hospital. No word on his condition. So far, police have not made any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

355 Homicides In Philadelphia So Far In 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The number of homicides this year in Philadelphia now stands at 355. That’s an 18% increase over last year at this time. During a press conference Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said despite the grim numbers, there’s some room for optimism. “We had seven homicides during that time period, 34 non-fatal shootings, and also during this period, there were 210 gun or gun violence incidents. Eighty-eight arrests were made by law enforcement and of those 88 arrests, the DA opened cases in 85 of those arrests,” Krasner said. The district attorney also said until recently, there has been an average of one homicide per day since the start of the pandemic.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite Outlines Return To In-Person Learning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the eve of a full, in-person return to learning, the Philadelphia School District is looking at some new classrooms but the same COVID concerns. Superintendent Dr. William Hite spoke with CBS3 as he looked around Community Propel Academy, a new 183,000-square-foot school. He wanted the focus of the school to be about bringing classes and students together. “You can see spaces where students can engage together, you can see spaces where teachers can bring their classes together,” Dr. Hite said. The new building cost $80 million and will host 1,800 students. But as a new school year comes around,...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

More Than 2,300 Afghan Evacuees Arrive In Philadelphia For Processing, 7 Additional Flights Of Evacuees Expected Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about Operation Allies Refuge PHL on Tuesday. More than 2,300 evacuees from Afghanistan have arrived in Philadelphia for processing so far. “Looking further into the future, some evacuees may choose to make our city and region their new home,” Kenney said. “The Department of State is handling settlement and lodging but we welcome any and all new residents and are committed to helping them get the resources they need to thrive in our neighborhoods and schools.” The American Red Cross and other agencies are still at PHL, where several more flights of evacuees are arriving today. Those planes are coming from countries outside of Afghanistan, where evacuees were sent temporarily to in order to quickly flee @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lOGct4Dzx6 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 31, 2021 A terminal at Philadelphia International Airport was transformed into a makeshift welcome center. Seven flights of refugees are expected at the airport Tuesday. How To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District Students Return To Full-Time, In-Person Learning For First Time Since March 2020

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia School District students returned for full-time, in-person learning on Tuesday. It was the first time they’ve been in the classroom since March of 2020. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends because I’ve only been able to see them through a little glass screen,” 6th grader Eman Clark said. There’s no more need for virtual hangouts for Eman Clark and her friends. After over a year and a half of virtual and hybrid learning, she and her 6th-grade classmates at the Science Learning Academy are back to in-person learning. “Oh my goodness! I’m so elated they get to see...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Gun Recovered At Scene After Man Shot, Killed In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at Marion and West Ashmead Streets. Police say they recovered several spent rifle rounds and a 9mm handgun that may have belonged to the victim. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Teams From Pennsylvania, New Jersey Head To Louisiana To Help With Hurricane Ida Cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  First responders from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are headed to Louisiana as the state recovers from Hurricane Ida. The storm hit the coast Sunday afternoon in Port Fourchon and has since weakened to a tropical storm. New Orleans experienced citywide power outages as the storm moved through. Now, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have more than 120 people on the way to help. New Jersey’s task force consists of 45 team members, while Pennsylvania is sending an 80-person search and rescue team. It’s a 900-mile journey that some of these first responders have made before. “To think that 16 years later,...
Bristol, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Region Preparing For Impacts Of Ida, Flash Flooding Among Storm Threats

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — Parts of the Philadelphia region are bracing for Ida’s impacts. Many places – from the suburbs to the Jersey Shore – have already seen some recent flooding and are preparing for even more. There were calm waters and endless sunshine at Basin Park in Bristol on Monday. But by midweek, Bucks County will be bracing for Ida. Flash flooding fears are threatening the area once again. “Flooding is our biggest concern. It’s one of those things that takes a long time to recover from floods we have see in the county,” Director of Emergency Services Audrey Kenny said. Video from...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘Stop Killing Afghans’: Philadelphia Residents March To Call For End To Afghanistan Violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, Philadelphia residents gathered to call for an end to the violence in Afghanistan standing up for human rights. “Stop killing Afghans,” residents chanted while marching Saturday. “Stop killing Afghans.” A soaking wet crowd gathered for a human rights Afghan march in Philadelphia Saturday. HAPPENING NOW: Dozens gather at Human Rights Afghan March at City Hall. The group will then March to the Art Museum. This as the city prepares for the arrival of Afghan refugees. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MWqC8ivhIO — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) August 28, 2021 “Every day when I go home, my wife is crying,” Saleem Rahimi, an Afghanistan immigrant, said....
Doylestown, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Central Bucks School District Students Return To Class As Some Parents Left Uneasy Over Lack Of Mask Mandate

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Students in Bucks County returned to their classrooms on Monday. “You know what, we made the best of it,” Amy Sharp, a parent, said. “We did what we could.” But now it’s goodbye as students go back to class. Monday marked the first day of class for students in the Central Bucks School District. Parents were spotted hugging their kids while dropping them off at Kutz Elementary School in Doylestown. For many students, this is the first time they’ve all been in a classroom together since March of 2020 when the pandemic hit. “It’s been difficult,” Sharp said. “Especially as...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

How To Help Afghan Evacuees As They Arrive In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people in Afghanistan are being evacuated to the United States in an effort to rescue them from the Taliban after they took over the country in recent weeks. The Philadelphia region is one of the areas welcoming evacuees and officials are asking for the public’s help. Hundreds of Afghan evacuees landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday and officials expect several hundred more to arrive in the area. There are upward of 75 to 100 agencies taking part in helping resettle the evacuees in an Operation Allies Refuge – PHL. Refugees are also being taken to Joint...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Department Hosts Discussion Panel On Women’s Equality Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was Women’s Equality Day. The day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.  In honor of the day, the Philadelphia Police Department hosted a “professional and personal development discussion” panel for women.  Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw was among the speakers. They say the mission of last Thursday’s panel was to recruit, promote, and amplify the influence of women in law enforcement.
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Philly

Parents Rally Outside Masterman School Over Unsafe Conditions In Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Parents rallied outside the Masterman School over concerns about asbestos. Eyewitness News was at the school at 17th and Spring Garden Streets on Monday morning, where parents say they are concerned over conditions inside the building. “We need safe, safe buildings, the fact that we can’t go into this building is atrocious,” parent Maria Beatty said. Teachers say they want documented proof that all damaged asbestos was removed from the school. They protested last week outside the school, refusing to go inside to prepare for the start of classes. Superintendent William Hite disputes the claims, saying the complaints appear to be based on incomplete information. Students are set to return to school there on Tuesday.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Councilmember Slams Supreme Court’s ‘Shameful’ Order Blocking Federal Eviction Moratorium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Supreme Court’s decision to block a federal eviction ban ended protection for an estimated 3-and-a-half million people in the United States. With only three dissenting votes, a Supreme Court ruling allowed evictions to continue across the country. “It’s heartbreak, I don’t know what to say. The Supreme Court order is shameful for hundreds of millions of American families all across the country,” Councilmember Helen Gym said. The decision blocks a temporary ban that was put in place due to the pandemic. It comes just days before Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium expires on Aug. 31. “You can see a lot of people taking...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘This Is What America Is About’: Afghan Refugees Arrive At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport became the second passenger airport in the United States to welcome Afghan refugees. CBS3 was there as the plane landed Saturday morning. “This is what America is about,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Helping people in need and not turning people away or building walls.” Kenney spoke on welcoming refugees from Afghanistan to Philadelphia. The mayor said the city had three days’ notice to put systems in place to welcome them. “This is a terrible situation, but it makes you feel good that you can be of some help to these folks in need,” he said. News outlets were...
Delaware StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Delaware Schools To Receive More Than $669M In Virus Funding

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware schools are set to receive more than $669 million in federal taxpayer money as part of the government’s coronavirus response efforts. The amount of money allocated to Delaware equals more than 40% of this year’s general fund budget for school district and charter school operations. Under federal formulas, schools with high percentages of low-income students are receiving a disproportionate amount of the money. Since March 2020, the federal government has provided $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools, an amount that is more than four times what the U.S. Education Department spends on K-12 schools in a...
Posted by
CBS Philly

Around 26 Afghan Refugees Settled In Philadelphia Metro Area So Far

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are currently 26 Afghan refugees settled in the Philadelphia metro area, with more on the way, according to HIAS Philadelphia. The organization confirmed the number to CBS3, saying they do not know the total number expected to arrive in the city. HIAS said Thursday night a flight with refugees is scheduled to arrive at the Philadelphia International Airport sometime Friday. All refugees will be processed at military bases before being settled within the city. Refugees are also arriving in other parts of the tri-state area. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst received their first group of at-risk Afghans on Wednesday. A spokesperson told CBS3 more have arrived since then, but a number was not given. More arrivals are expected at the Burlington County base in the coming days. Eyewitness News has also reached out to the Nationalities Service Center for their refugee numbers.
Posted by
CBS Philly

Masterman School Teachers Protest Potential ‘Asbestos’ Exposure Within Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Classes start next week for Masterman School students, but teachers refuse to prepare their coursework inside after concerns about asbestos. On Thursday, educators protested outside the building, working on laptops in sweltering heat. They spent all day outside as a message against a harmful work environment. “We’re talking about asbestos and harmful chemicals that if they aren’t abated carefully can cause harm,” teacher Elizabeth Diffenderfer told CBS3. Cameras rolled as the district’s chief of schools arrived, scolding the teachers; Evelyn Nunez told them their protest was considered an unauthorized absence. Nunez threatened to dock a day of pay. That didn’t stop...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘It Points To Mandates:’ Vaccine Requirements A Must To Keep COVID At Bay In Philadelphia, Experts Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With more than 200 people hospitalized from COVID in Philadelphia, the city’s acting health commissioner is trying to protect those who remain at risk. Dr. Cheryl Bettigold said Wednesday that infections and vaccine rates are trending in the right direction overall. However, more work needs to be done. “Two-thirds of people diagnosed with COVID were exposed to their own homes by family members, friends, and other visitors. Why? Because home is where we let our guard down,” Philadelphia’s acting health commissioner said. The city’s top health official said vaccines are part of a layer of protection needed as families send...

Comments / 1

Community Policy