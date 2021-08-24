Cancel
Operation Deep Freeze 2021-2022 begins flights to McMurdo Station in Antarctica

By Aerotech staff, wire reports
Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Air Force has begun flying missions as part of the 2021-2022 Operation Deep Freeze. The first Winter Fly-in was accomplished by a C-17 Globemaster III based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State. The aircraft delivered approximately 100 people and 48.5K pounds of cargo to McMurdo Station, Antarctica.

