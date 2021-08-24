This is the Latest Cryptocurrency Exchange to Migrate to the U.S. Crypto-Capital Miami
The trading platform Okcoin has established a new office in Miami – a city that is quickly transforming into a capital of cryptocurrency. Originally headquartered in San Francisco, the cryptocurrency trading platform Okcoin has opened a new office in Brickell – an urban neighborhood in Miami. It aims to expand some of its services for the growing Latin American customer base within the city.cryptopotato.com
