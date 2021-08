A recent graduate from Artez Academy in Zwolle, the Netherlands, the theme of her illustrations and animations is playful and magical, reminding us to not take the world too seriously. "I want to bring back a little childlike innocence and care-free madness," she tells Creative Boom – something she aims to achieve by working with colour, wood, Risoprint and acrylic paint, and in some cases, animation. "I don't mind combining different materials and I think my style is very much signified by my use of colour and shape," Ellis adds.