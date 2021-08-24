Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave Set for April

Former DC editor Andy Khouri tweeted the news out yesterday, that DC editor Maggie Howell had left DC Comics. He wrote "Friday was the last day at DC for editor Maggie Howell. She was the heart and soul of our original Black Label group under Mark Doyle, assisting me on nearly all my books and contributing to every line: Sandman Universe, Young Animal, Hill House, Vertigo, and Black Label. Most readers won't know that Maggie has been running point on the phenomenally successful WHITE KNIGHT line since nearly the beginning, and that's in addition to all her other work in the group you have yet to see. She helped me so much as a colleague but even more as a friend. Maggie's next gig is going to bring even more and purer form of her exquisite taste and vision to American comics, and I couldn't be happier for her. But if you've enjoyed anything of mine or the Black Label/Vertigo group over the last six years, say thanks to @mehowell."