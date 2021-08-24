Cancel
Comics

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave Set for April

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massively popular web series Critical Role is getting another graphic novel next Spring from Dark Horse Comics. Following in the Mighty Nein Origins line, Dark Horse will release Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Nott the Brave, exploring the origin of the titular character, next April. Written by Sam Maggs with Critical Role's Matthew Mercer and Sam Riegel, with art by William Kirkby, colors by Mildred Louis, and letters by Ariana Maher, the book will cost $17.99 when it hits stores on April 6th, 2022.

bleedingcool.com

Matthew Mercer
#Graphic Novel#Critical Role#The Mighty Nein Origins#Amazon Barnes Noble
