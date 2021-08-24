Bowling Green, Kentucky – Welmon “June” Britt Jr., 94 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Welmon “June’ Britt, Jr. was born October 9, 1926, in Smiths Grove, KY, a son of the late Welmon Britt, Sr. and Julia Smith Britt. June as his closest and dearest of family and friends called him was a graduate of State Street High School where he lettered 4 years in football and received All-State & All-Conference Honors. June is noted as being the best running back in KY High School athletics. He also attended North Carolina College for Negros (now NC Central University) on a football scholarship. Upon being drafted into the United States Army and serving his country proudly June received the Purple Heart, Korean War Vet, and National Defense medals to name a few of his accomplishments. June enjoyed golfing and softball in his leisure time. He was a charter member of Par Makers and a member of the VFW & American Legion . June was recently nominated for the Kentucky High School Football Hall of Fame. June was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Smiths Grove and a 25-year retiree of the City of Bowling Green. On, April 12, 1955, June married the love of his life Elizabeth “Liz” Clark. Together they spent 66 years of love, joy, and laughter with their family and friends.