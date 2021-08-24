Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Welmon 'June' Britt Jr.

Bowling Green Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green, Kentucky – Welmon “June” Britt Jr., 94 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Welmon “June’ Britt, Jr. was born October 9, 1926, in Smiths Grove, KY, a son of the late Welmon Britt, Sr. and Julia Smith Britt. June as his closest and dearest of family and friends called him was a graduate of State Street High School where he lettered 4 years in football and received All-State & All-Conference Honors. June is noted as being the best running back in KY High School athletics. He also attended North Carolina College for Negros (now NC Central University) on a football scholarship. Upon being drafted into the United States Army and serving his country proudly June received the Purple Heart, Korean War Vet, and National Defense medals to name a few of his accomplishments. June enjoyed golfing and softball in his leisure time. He was a charter member of Par Makers and a member of the VFW & American Legion . June was recently nominated for the Kentucky High School Football Hall of Fame. June was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Smiths Grove and a 25-year retiree of the City of Bowling Green. On, April 12, 1955, June married the love of his life Elizabeth “Liz” Clark. Together they spent 66 years of love, joy, and laughter with their family and friends.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Smiths Grove, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Bowling Green, KY
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Softball#Athletics#State Street High School#Ky High School#Nc Central University#The United States Army#Korean War Vet#Par Makers#The Vfw American Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy