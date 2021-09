The Jets signed edge rusher Carl Lawson this offseason to help their defense, but he might wind up helping their offense as well. Lawson has been matched up with left tackle Mekhi Becton throughout training camp and Becton said that set him up well for the team’s first matchup with an opposing defense. Becton said everything against the Giants “was really slowed down for me not going against Carl” and that he let his teammate know how much the practice time has helped when he came off the field on Saturday.