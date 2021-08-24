Genshin Impact Engulfing Lightning: Everything You Need to Know
The Engulfing Lightning is a new 5-Star Polearm set to drop soon in Genshin Impact with the release of Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" next month. In addition to a trio of new characters, a trio of new enemies and a trio of new version events, Version 2.1 is set to introduce four new weapons to fans of the action RPG from miHoYo. Here's everything you need to know about the Engulfing Lightning weapon in Genshin Impact.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0