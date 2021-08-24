Cancel
Genshin Impact Engulfing Lightning: Everything You Need to Know

By Ralston Dacanay
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Engulfing Lightning is a new 5-Star Polearm set to drop soon in Genshin Impact with the release of Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" next month. In addition to a trio of new characters, a trio of new enemies and a trio of new version events, Version 2.1 is set to introduce four new weapons to fans of the action RPG from miHoYo. Here's everything you need to know about the Engulfing Lightning weapon in Genshin Impact.

What is the Apex Legends legend tier list for September 2021?. Season 10 saw the release of a new legend, Seer, and brought a good deal of balance changes to older legends. Fuse, Horizon and Caustic all received some decent buffs and Revenant had visual changes made to his ultimate. The legends in this tier list are in no specific order within their own tier.

