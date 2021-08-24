Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL roster cuts – Quinton Bell waived from Buccaneers

By Symone Stanley
Posted by 
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ty9J_0bbk0O1W00

The second wave of NFL roster cuts saw Prairie View A&M alumn Quinton Bell waived from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Several HBCU alumni still remain on rosters ahead of next week’s final cuts .

BELL BACK ON THE MARKET

Quinton Bell was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the then Oakland Raiders out of Prarie View A&M. The linebacker then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in November of 2019 after spending months on the Raiders practice squad. Bell appeared in five games during the 2020 season with the Buccaneers on their Super Bowl 55, mostly on special teams. Bell was released on Sunday afternoon after recording two solo tackles in the Buccs preseason games against the Titans. The future is still bright for the young linebacker as he could find himself on a roster soon.

MONTREL MEANDER OUT FOR SEASON

Montrel Meander was waived by the Cleveland Browns last week and later resigned by the team for depth. Unfortunately, the former Grambling State linebacker suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday’s preseason game against the New York Giants.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Montrel "MAC" Meander (@macmeander)

SMITH, ROWLAND HANG ON WITH FALCONS

The Atlanta Falcons have retained Kion Smith and Chris Rowland after the second wave of NFL cuts. Smith is an offensive lineman that signed with the Falcons as a UDFA out of Fayetteville State University in 2021. Rowland is a wide receiver entering his second season with the Dirty Birds after signing with the team in 2020 out of Tennessee State University. The Falcons waived three offensive linemen and three receivers while retaining the two HBCU alumni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qwr9a_0bbk0O1W00
Atlanta Falcons Rookie minicamp, OT Kion Smith Fayetteville State University/ Photo by HBCU News & Sports

53 MAN ROSTER ON THE WAY

Teams are required to reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 on Tuesday, August 31. for the final wave of NFL roster cuts. Several HBCU alumni are in a good position to make the cut.

The post NFL roster cuts – Quinton Bell waived from Buccaneers appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

736
Followers
463
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Prairie View A M#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Oakland Raiders#Buccs#Titans#Grambling State#The New York Giants#Instagram#Mac#The Atlanta Falcons#Udfa#Atlanta Falcons Rookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones misses second straight practice and will be limited throughout the rest of camp

Training camp is in full swing across the NFL, and I’ll continue to reiterate that the most important thing during this period is getting to the first week of the season with as few injuries as possible — particularly to teams’ star players. The Titans are getting their first taste of just this as the recently acquired Julio Jones missed his second straight practice yesterday and will be limited throughout the rest of camp — most likely precautionary.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: NFC South becomes harder with Jameis Winston news

The Buccaneers will face off with Jameis Winston as a starter this year. First things first, don’t let anyone confuse you with the idea that the Buccaneers are anything less than the overwhelming favorites in the NFC South. Tampa has all of the pieces and the best coaching staff, so dramatic changes in those expectations shouldn’t be expected from one small roster change in New Orleans. Still, Jameis Winston as the starter, according to Adam Schefter, complicates matters slightly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy