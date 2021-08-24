Cancel
Notice to Creditors

By Emma McWilliams
waynecountynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is hereby given that on August 16 of 2021 Letters Testamentary (or of Administration as the case may be) in respect of the estate of Holland Clay Keymon, who died 12/18/2015, were issued to the undersigned by the Wayne County Chancery Court of Wayne County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

