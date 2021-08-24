Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers place LB Mychal Kendricks on IR, release CB B.W. Webb

By Sam Robinson
Posted by 
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KME3c_0bbjzCMd00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mychal Kendricks‘ 49ers stay looks set to be brief. The team placed the veteran linebacker on IR Tuesday. Kendricks will no longer be eligible to suit up with San Francisco this season. The team also released cornerback B.W. Webb.

The recently signed linebacker is battling turf toe, an injury he sustained while playing the 49ers’ second preseason game. The 49ers signed the veteran defender just last week, after he impressed during a workout. This marks another health setback for Kendricks, who suffered an ACL tear late in the 2019 season and saw his 2018 season end due to a broken leg.

Kendricks could play this season, but the 49ers would need to cut him from their IR list — which appears likely — via an injury settlement. However, the nine-year veteran’s run of bad injury breaks will limit his appeal. The 49ers had reached a unique arrangement, signing Kendricks to play for former teammate DeMeco Ryans, who is now the team’s defensive coordinator. This would be Kendricks’ age-31 season.

Webb caught on with San Francisco earlier this month as well but did not impress enough to make it past Tuesday’s second cutdown deadline. The 31-year-old veteran has not played since the 2019 season and has never played for the same team in back-to-back years. Webb last played for the Bengals in 2019, when he started 12 games. The slot corner also worked as a primary starter in 2018, lining up as a Giants first-stringer in 13 contests.

Additionally, the 49ers released veteran edge defender Shilique Calhoun and waived wide receiver River Cracraft and offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi.

Comments / 0

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demeco Ryans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Giants#San Francisco#American Football#Acl#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks signs with 49ers

Thoughts of a potential reunion with Mychal Kendricks were squashed Sunday, when the 30 year-old linebacker signed with the San Francisco 49ers. The #49ers are making a key addition, as former #Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks is signing a deal with SF, source said. Kendricks visited the Niners this week and now is set to join a former rival.
NFLknbr.com

49ers waive four defensive players as Kendricks signing becomes official

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed LB Mychal Kendricks to a one-year deal. The team also waived LB James Burgess Jr., LB Donald Payne and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the team also released DB Ken Webster. Kendricks (5-11, 240)...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers announce Mychal Kendricks signing, cut three others

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks has officially joined the 49ers. Kendricks’ agreement with the NFC West club was reported on Sunday and it became official on Monday afternoon. Kendricks played two games for Washington last season and also spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He was sentenced to one day in...
NFLNBC Sports

Hurst, Kendricks injuries to force 49ers to make decisions

The 49ers lost two veteran defensive players for at least a month apiece Sunday. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mychal Kendricks sustained injuries early in Sunday's game that will force the 49ers to make some difficult decisions about their futures with the club this season. Hurst sustained a high...
NFLknbr.com

49ers cut 4 players, place Kendricks on injured reserve

The 49ers made five transactions on Tuesday to cut their roster down to 80 players. San Francisco parted ways with DL Shalique Calhoun, CB B.W. Webb, WR River Cracraft, OL Corbin Kaufusi and placed LB Mychal Kendricks on the injured reserve with turf toe. Kendricks will not be able to return to the 49ers active roster this season, but could play elsewhere if he’s released.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLYardbarker

Waived Falcons RB Quickly finds New Home

The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy