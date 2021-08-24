Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall and Rowlett post offices are among U.S. Postal Service’s new local delivery pilot sites

ROCKWALL, TX (August 24, 2021) The U.S. Postal Service’s unprecedented pilot offering for neighborhood businesses has added 115 Dallas-Fort Worth sites. The USPS Connect Local pilot launched on July 19 at seven Dallas and Houston sites and is now available at 200 Texas postal facility locations. More pilot locations will be added in the coming months as operational capabilities are refined.

