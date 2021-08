While string may be a small object in real everyday life, its uses in Minecraft are surprisingly vast. It could probably be more considered rope, but in-game, it is a thin thread of fabric that can make Fishing Rods, Bows, Wool blocks, Leads, and much more. It can also be used to make Tripwires to set up Redstone contraptions to activate when passed through. All of these uses for string make it one of the most versatile items in Minecraft. Here is how to get more of it.