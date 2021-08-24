Cancel
Geneva, OH

Geneva to play at WG Friday

By Staff Report
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 7 days ago
Geneva's Gavin Juodenas, right, blocks on Friday night at Madison. WARREN DILLAWAY | Star Beacon

Geneva will get a double dose of West Geauga this season.

The two schools agreed to play against each on Friday in a non-league contest.

Originally, the Eagles were supposed to host Collinwood, while the Wolverines were at Streetsboro.

But Collinwood and Streetsboro canceled on Geneva and WG, respectively.

Collinwood canceled due to low numbers.

Geneva and WG are scheduled to play its Chagrin Valley Conference game at Geneva in Week 8 on Oct. 8.

The Eagles defeated Madison 37-20 in their first game.

The Wolverines are 0-1 after a 24-17 opening-season loss to Bay.

