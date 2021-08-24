Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion Asks Judge for Help, Says Estranged Label is Blocking Blockbuster BTS Collab

thatgrapejuice.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion is readying a major remix with BTS, but it appears a judge stands between whether the masses will hear it or not. Per TMZ, the Hot Girl Coach is still at loggerheads with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its head Carl Crawford. And the latest episode...

