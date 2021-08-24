The biggest salary raises in the NBA this season
Between various max extensions kicking in for young-and-elite players and high-level free agents signing new contracts this offseason, there are a slew of NBA players receiving huge raises between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.
Below, check out the ranking we put together of the biggest raises being received by players this season, led by Bam Adebayo, who’s making $23.0 million more in 2021-22 than he did last season thanks to the max extension he signed last offseason.
His former Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox also finds his way fairly high up on this list.
1
Bam Adebayo (Miami): +$22,984,508
From $5,115,492 in 2020-21 to $28,100,000 in 2021-22 (+449.31 percent)
2
Donovan Mitchell (Utah): +$22,907,999
3
De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento): +$20,003,873
From $8,099,627 in 2020-21 to $28,103,500 in 2021-22 (+246.97 percent)
4
John Collins (Atlanta): +$18,862,698
From $4,137,302 in 2020-21 to $23,000,000 in 2021-22 (+455.92 percent)
5
Jayson Tatum (Boston): +$18,206,380
From $9,897,120 in 2020-21 to $28,103,500 in 2021-22 (+183.96 percent)
6
Jarrett Allen (Cleveland): +$16,090,098
From $3,909,902 in 2020-21 to $20,000,000 in 2021-22 (+411.52 percent)
7
Gary Trent Jr (Toronto): +$14,336,139
From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $16,000,000 in 2021-22 (+861.62 percent)
8
Duncan Robinson (Miami): +$13,986,139
From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $15,650,000 in 2021-22 (+840.58 percent)
9
OG Anunoby (Toronto): +$12,199,214
From $3,872,215 in 2020-21 to $16,071,429 in 2021-22 (+315.04 percent)
10
Derrick White (San Antonio): +$12,162,287
From $3,516,284 in 2020-21 to $15,678,571 in 2021-22 (+345.88 percent)
11
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): +$11,811,912
From $27,528,088 in 2020-21 to $39,340,000 in 2021-22 (+42.91 percent)
12
Jonathan Isaac (Orlando): +$10,037,435
From $7,362,565 in 2020-21 to $17,400,000 in 2021-22 (+136.33 percent)
13
Kyle Kuzma (Washington): +$9,437,822
From $3,562,178 in 2020-21 to $13,000,000 in 2021-22 (+264.95 percent)
14
Devonte Graham (New Orleans): +$9,336,139
From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $11,000,000 in 2021-22 (+561.11 percent)
15
Josh Hart (New Orleans): +$8,508,841
From $3,491,159 in 2020-21 to $12,000,000 in 2021-22 (+243.73 percent)
16
Luke Kennard (LA Clippers): +$8,073,901
From $5,273,826 in 2020-21 to $13,347,727 in 2021-22 (+153.09 percent)
17
Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers): +$8,052,907
From $2,331,593 in 2020-21 to $10,384,500 in 2021-22 (+345.38 percent)
18
Talen Horton-Tucker (LA Lakers): +$7,982,019
From $1,517,981 in 2020-21 to $9,500,000 in 2021-22 (+525.83 percent)
19
Rudy Gobert (Utah): +$7,819,547
From $27,525,281 in 2020-21 to $35,344,828 in 2021-22 (+28.41 percent)
20
Damian Lillard (Portland): +$7,717,947
From $31,626,953 in 2020-21 to $39,344,900 in 2021-22 (+24.40 percent)
21
Lonzo Ball (Chicago): +$7,600,869
From $11,003,782 in 2020-21 to $18,604,651 in 2021-22 (+69.08 percent)
22
Monte Morris (Denver): +$6,725,367
From $1,723,707 in 2020-21 to $8,449,074 in 2021-22 (+390.17 percent)
23
Doug McDermott (San Antonio): +$6,416,667
From $7,333,333 in 2020-21 to $13,750,000 in 2021-22 (+87.50 percent)
24
Alex Caruso (Chicago): +$5,850,000
From $2,750,000 in 2020-21 to $8,600,000 in 2021-22 (+212.73 percent)
25
Derrick Rose (New York): +$5,762,194
From $7,682,926 in 2020-21 to $13,445,120 in 2021-22 (+75.00 percent)
26
Spencer Dinwiddie (Washington): +$5,688,809
From $11,454,048 in 2020-21 to $17,142,857 in 2021-22 (+49.67 percent)
27
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee): +$5,405,322
From $27,026,011 in 2020-21 to $32,431,333 in 2021-22 (+20.00 percent)
28
Richaun Holmes (Sacramento): +$5,379,150
From $5,005,350 in 2020-21 to $10,384,500 in 2021-22 (+107.47 percent)
29
Reggie Bullock (Dallas): +$5,336,000
30
Bradley Beal (Washington): +$4,972,426
From $28,751,774 in 2020-21 to $33,724,200 in 2021-22 (+17.29 percent)
Comments / 0