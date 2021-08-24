The biggest salary raises in the NBA this season

Between various max extensions kicking in for young-and-elite players and high-level free agents signing new contracts this offseason, there are a slew of NBA players receiving huge raises between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.

Below, check out the ranking we put together of the biggest raises being received by players this season, led by Bam Adebayo, who’s making $23.0 million more in 2021-22 than he did last season thanks to the max extension he signed last offseason.

His former Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox also finds his way fairly high up on this list.

1

Bam Adebayo (Miami): +$22,984,508

From $5,115,492 in 2020-21 to $28,100,000 in 2021-22 (+449.31 percent)

2

Donovan Mitchell (Utah): +$22,907,999

3

De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento): +$20,003,873

From $8,099,627 in 2020-21 to $28,103,500 in 2021-22 (+246.97 percent)

4

John Collins (Atlanta): +$18,862,698

From $4,137,302 in 2020-21 to $23,000,000 in 2021-22 (+455.92 percent)

5

Jayson Tatum (Boston): +$18,206,380

From $9,897,120 in 2020-21 to $28,103,500 in 2021-22 (+183.96 percent)

6

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland): +$16,090,098

From $3,909,902 in 2020-21 to $20,000,000 in 2021-22 (+411.52 percent)

7

Gary Trent Jr (Toronto): +$14,336,139

From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $16,000,000 in 2021-22 (+861.62 percent)

8

Duncan Robinson (Miami): +$13,986,139

From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $15,650,000 in 2021-22 (+840.58 percent)

9

OG Anunoby (Toronto): +$12,199,214

From $3,872,215 in 2020-21 to $16,071,429 in 2021-22 (+315.04 percent)

10

Derrick White (San Antonio): +$12,162,287

From $3,516,284 in 2020-21 to $15,678,571 in 2021-22 (+345.88 percent)

11

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): +$11,811,912

From $27,528,088 in 2020-21 to $39,340,000 in 2021-22 (+42.91 percent)

12

Jonathan Isaac (Orlando): +$10,037,435

From $7,362,565 in 2020-21 to $17,400,000 in 2021-22 (+136.33 percent)

13

Kyle Kuzma (Washington): +$9,437,822

From $3,562,178 in 2020-21 to $13,000,000 in 2021-22 (+264.95 percent)

14

Devonte Graham (New Orleans): +$9,336,139

From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $11,000,000 in 2021-22 (+561.11 percent)

15

Josh Hart (New Orleans): +$8,508,841

From $3,491,159 in 2020-21 to $12,000,000 in 2021-22 (+243.73 percent)

16

Luke Kennard (LA Clippers): +$8,073,901

From $5,273,826 in 2020-21 to $13,347,727 in 2021-22 (+153.09 percent)

17

Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers): +$8,052,907

From $2,331,593 in 2020-21 to $10,384,500 in 2021-22 (+345.38 percent)

18

Talen Horton-Tucker (LA Lakers): +$7,982,019

From $1,517,981 in 2020-21 to $9,500,000 in 2021-22 (+525.83 percent)

19

Rudy Gobert (Utah): +$7,819,547

From $27,525,281 in 2020-21 to $35,344,828 in 2021-22 (+28.41 percent)

20

Damian Lillard (Portland): +$7,717,947

From $31,626,953 in 2020-21 to $39,344,900 in 2021-22 (+24.40 percent)

21

Lonzo Ball (Chicago): +$7,600,869

From $11,003,782 in 2020-21 to $18,604,651 in 2021-22 (+69.08 percent)

22

Monte Morris (Denver): +$6,725,367

From $1,723,707 in 2020-21 to $8,449,074 in 2021-22 (+390.17 percent)

23

Doug McDermott (San Antonio): +$6,416,667

From $7,333,333 in 2020-21 to $13,750,000 in 2021-22 (+87.50 percent)

24

Alex Caruso (Chicago): +$5,850,000

From $2,750,000 in 2020-21 to $8,600,000 in 2021-22 (+212.73 percent)

25

Derrick Rose (New York): +$5,762,194

From $7,682,926 in 2020-21 to $13,445,120 in 2021-22 (+75.00 percent)

26

Spencer Dinwiddie (Washington): +$5,688,809

From $11,454,048 in 2020-21 to $17,142,857 in 2021-22 (+49.67 percent)

27

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee): +$5,405,322

From $27,026,011 in 2020-21 to $32,431,333 in 2021-22 (+20.00 percent)

28

Richaun Holmes (Sacramento): +$5,379,150

From $5,005,350 in 2020-21 to $10,384,500 in 2021-22 (+107.47 percent)

29

Reggie Bullock (Dallas): +$5,336,000

30

Bradley Beal (Washington): +$4,972,426

From $28,751,774 in 2020-21 to $33,724,200 in 2021-22 (+17.29 percent)