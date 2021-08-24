Cancel
NBA

The biggest salary raises in the NBA this season

By HoopsHype staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fth8T_0bbjyXlH00

Between various max extensions kicking in for young-and-elite players and high-level free agents signing new contracts this offseason, there are a slew of NBA players receiving huge raises between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.

Below, check out the ranking we put together of the biggest raises being received by players this season, led by Bam Adebayo, who’s making $23.0 million more in 2021-22 than he did last season thanks to the max extension he signed last offseason.

His former Kentucky teammate De’Aaron Fox also finds his way fairly high up on this list.

1

Bam Adebayo (Miami): +$22,984,508

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEved_0bbjyXlH00

From $5,115,492 in 2020-21 to $28,100,000 in 2021-22 (+449.31 percent)

2

Donovan Mitchell (Utah): +$22,907,999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkeB3_0bbjyXlH00

3

De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento): +$20,003,873

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhsZM_0bbjyXlH00

From $8,099,627 in 2020-21 to $28,103,500 in 2021-22 (+246.97 percent)

4

John Collins (Atlanta): +$18,862,698

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sda2L_0bbjyXlH00

From $4,137,302 in 2020-21 to $23,000,000 in 2021-22 (+455.92 percent)

5

Jayson Tatum (Boston): +$18,206,380

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37oB8L_0bbjyXlH00

From $9,897,120 in 2020-21 to $28,103,500 in 2021-22 (+183.96 percent)

6

Jarrett Allen (Cleveland): +$16,090,098

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XujZe_0bbjyXlH00

From $3,909,902 in 2020-21 to $20,000,000 in 2021-22 (+411.52 percent)

7

Gary Trent Jr (Toronto): +$14,336,139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4gj3_0bbjyXlH00

From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $16,000,000 in 2021-22 (+861.62 percent)

8

Duncan Robinson (Miami): +$13,986,139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QofR_0bbjyXlH00

From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $15,650,000 in 2021-22 (+840.58 percent)

9

OG Anunoby (Toronto): +$12,199,214

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nkw9n_0bbjyXlH00

From $3,872,215 in 2020-21 to $16,071,429 in 2021-22 (+315.04 percent)

10

Derrick White (San Antonio): +$12,162,287

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXc7G_0bbjyXlH00

From $3,516,284 in 2020-21 to $15,678,571 in 2021-22 (+345.88 percent)

11

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): +$11,811,912

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SlRI_0bbjyXlH00

From $27,528,088 in 2020-21 to $39,340,000 in 2021-22 (+42.91 percent)

12

Jonathan Isaac (Orlando): +$10,037,435

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3ICQ_0bbjyXlH00

From $7,362,565 in 2020-21 to $17,400,000 in 2021-22 (+136.33 percent)

13

Kyle Kuzma (Washington): +$9,437,822

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5IFk_0bbjyXlH00

From $3,562,178 in 2020-21 to $13,000,000 in 2021-22 (+264.95 percent)

14

Devonte Graham (New Orleans): +$9,336,139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sClyY_0bbjyXlH00

From $1,663,861 in 2020-21 to $11,000,000 in 2021-22 (+561.11 percent)

15

Josh Hart (New Orleans): +$8,508,841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRLt6_0bbjyXlH00

From $3,491,159 in 2020-21 to $12,000,000 in 2021-22 (+243.73 percent)

16

Luke Kennard (LA Clippers): +$8,073,901

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrzWW_0bbjyXlH00

From $5,273,826 in 2020-21 to $13,347,727 in 2021-22 (+153.09 percent)

17

Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers): +$8,052,907

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cufNO_0bbjyXlH00

From $2,331,593 in 2020-21 to $10,384,500 in 2021-22 (+345.38 percent)

18

Talen Horton-Tucker (LA Lakers): +$7,982,019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxdTQ_0bbjyXlH00

From $1,517,981 in 2020-21 to $9,500,000 in 2021-22 (+525.83 percent)

19

Rudy Gobert (Utah): +$7,819,547

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vugRW_0bbjyXlH00

From $27,525,281 in 2020-21 to $35,344,828 in 2021-22 (+28.41 percent)

20

Damian Lillard (Portland): +$7,717,947

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vq5zW_0bbjyXlH00

From $31,626,953 in 2020-21 to $39,344,900 in 2021-22 (+24.40 percent)

21

Lonzo Ball (Chicago): +$7,600,869

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0B6P_0bbjyXlH00

From $11,003,782 in 2020-21 to $18,604,651 in 2021-22 (+69.08 percent)

22

Monte Morris (Denver): +$6,725,367

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjstC_0bbjyXlH00

From $1,723,707 in 2020-21 to $8,449,074 in 2021-22 (+390.17 percent)

23

Doug McDermott (San Antonio): +$6,416,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg0AJ_0bbjyXlH00

From $7,333,333 in 2020-21 to $13,750,000 in 2021-22 (+87.50 percent)

24

Alex Caruso (Chicago): +$5,850,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mpkvp_0bbjyXlH00

From $2,750,000 in 2020-21 to $8,600,000 in 2021-22 (+212.73 percent)

25

Derrick Rose (New York): +$5,762,194

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZBf6_0bbjyXlH00

From $7,682,926 in 2020-21 to $13,445,120 in 2021-22 (+75.00 percent)

26

Spencer Dinwiddie (Washington): +$5,688,809

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAZX2_0bbjyXlH00

From $11,454,048 in 2020-21 to $17,142,857 in 2021-22 (+49.67 percent)

27

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee): +$5,405,322

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhA1R_0bbjyXlH00

From $27,026,011 in 2020-21 to $32,431,333 in 2021-22 (+20.00 percent)

28

Richaun Holmes (Sacramento): +$5,379,150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUlaT_0bbjyXlH00

From $5,005,350 in 2020-21 to $10,384,500 in 2021-22 (+107.47 percent)

29

Reggie Bullock (Dallas): +$5,336,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVLoe_0bbjyXlH00

30

Bradley Beal (Washington): +$4,972,426

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r18fF_0bbjyXlH00

From $28,751,774 in 2020-21 to $33,724,200 in 2021-22 (+17.29 percent)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
