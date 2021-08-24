Cancel
Former Gators kicker Eddy Piñeiro waived after perfect preseason

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts waived former Gators kicker Eddy Piñeiro on Tuesday in advance of the 4 p.m. EDT deadline to cut rosters down to 80.

The Colts brought Piñeiro in as competition for Rodrigo Blankenship and the incumbent proved himself enough to win the job. Piñeiro proved himself to the rest of the league by making all four of his field-goal attempts over two preseason games, including a game-winner.

The timing works well for Piñeiro who can now go to a team in need of a kicker and compete for a job. The Browns released Cody Parkey with an injury settlement so many expect Cleveland to at least consider Piñeiro. The Carolina Panthers are another possible landing spot with Joey Slye struggling.

Making kicks isn’t the problem for Piñeiro unlike most NFL kickers trying to find a job. It’s not being able to stay healthy that’s hurt him the most.

The former Gator signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May 2018 and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1. Traded to Chicago in 2019, Piñeiro made 23 of 28 attempts for the Bears but wound up on the IR again in 2020.

If Piñeiro does find a roster spot in 2021, he’ll have to make sure he stays healthy to keep it.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's fall practice and scrimmages

