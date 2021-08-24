Cancel
Together Stronger – Victims of Terrorism attacks climb Mont Vernoux ahead of Tour de France to symbolize their journey and call for worldwide solidarity

By GGCRBHS&M
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe would like to warmly congratulate two of our clients, Marion Van Reeth and Aristides Melissas for their amazing performance last July, climbing Mont-Ventoux, one of the most difficult climbs of Tour de France!. The couple who suffered critical injuries during the terrorist truck attack that took place on the...

