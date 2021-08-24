Together Stronger – Victims of Terrorism attacks climb Mont Vernoux ahead of Tour de France to symbolize their journey and call for worldwide solidarity
We would like to warmly congratulate two of our clients, Marion Van Reeth and Aristides Melissas for their amazing performance last July, climbing Mont-Ventoux, one of the most difficult climbs of Tour de France!. The couple who suffered critical injuries during the terrorist truck attack that took place on the...www.newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
Comments / 0