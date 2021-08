Over the last week of August (especially over the weekend) we made huge strides in recovering our rain deficit. We were nearly 10" below average for rainfall near the middle of the month, but have since jumped to just above 4" below the deficit. Although it would've been better for the rainfall to be more gradual, the rain did help a lot of the crops in our area. Even Mason City, which got more rain than Rochester, is now under 4" in the rain deficit. We have a couple smaller rain chances coming up in the forecast which could serve to further help our drought.